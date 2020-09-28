× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Virginia Early Childhood Foundation, a statewide entity to create transformative early childhood care and education solutions for Virginia, has elected a new board member from the Richmond area.

Jamelle S. Wilson, Ed.D., is dean of University of Richmond's School of Professional & Continuing Studies.