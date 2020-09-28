The Virginia Early Childhood Foundation, a statewide entity to create transformative early childhood care and education solutions for Virginia, has elected a new board member from the Richmond area.
Jamelle S. Wilson, Ed.D., is dean of University of Richmond's School of Professional & Continuing Studies.
Other new board members include Danny Avula, M.D., with Richmond City and Henrico County Health Departments, Mike Chinn with Endicott Growth Equity Partners in Charlottesville, Bryan Hill with Fairfax County government and Xavier Richardson with Mary Washington Healthcare in Fredericksburg.