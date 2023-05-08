Kanawha Capital Management is pleased to welcome Jimmy Pickert, CFA, CFP®, CRPS® as Managing Director and Portfolio Manager. Jimmy was previously with ACG Wealth Management. He earned a BA degree from Furman University and an MS in Business Management from Wake Forest University.
James D. Pickert
