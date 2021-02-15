 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James Romanik
0 comments

James Romanik

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
James Romanik

James Romanik is the new Development Director at The Doorways. James has a wide range of fundraising and communications experience, and a successful track record managing comprehensive nonprofit giving programs for a variety of causes. Previously, he was Director of Development at St. Michael's Episcopal School.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Surveillance Video Shows Breach of U.S. Capitol

Related to this story

Most Popular

Alison Wickizer Toepp
On the Move

Alison Wickizer Toepp

Congratulations to Alison Wickizer Toepp for her promotion to Counsel in the Richmond office of Reed Smith. Alison is a member of the Global C…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News