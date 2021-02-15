James Romanik is the new Development Director at The Doorways. James has a wide range of fundraising and communications experience, and a successful track record managing comprehensive nonprofit giving programs for a variety of causes. Previously, he was Director of Development at St. Michael's Episcopal School.
James Romanik
James Romanik is the new Development Director at The Doorways. James has a wide range of fundraising and communications experience, and a successful track record managing comprehensive nonprofit giving programs for a variety of causes. Previously, he was Director of Development at St. Michael's Episcopal School.