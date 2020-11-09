 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jamie Pucci, O.D.
0 comments

Jamie Pucci, O.D.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jamie Pucci, O.D.

The MEDARVA Low Vision Center is pleased to announce Jamie Pucci, O.D. as its new Director. In her position, Dr. Pucci will lead the Center's efforts, as well as treat and provide low vision rehabilitative services and comprehensive neuro-optometric evaluations to patients. To learn more, visit www.Medarva-Imaging.com.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kara Sigmon
On the Move

Kara Sigmon

MEDARVA Healthcare has hired Kara Sigmon as the Director of Radiology for the organization's new MEDARVA Imaging Center. In her position, Sigm…

Darden Copeland
On the Move

Darden Copeland

Kaufman & Canoles, P.C. is pleased to announce that Darden Copeland has joined the firm as an Associate in the Norfolk office.

Eric R. Hebert
On the Move

Eric R. Hebert

Kaufman & Canoles, P.C. is pleased to announce that Eric R. Hebert has joined the firm as Of Counsel in the Richmond office. Mr. Hebert wi…

Elizabeth "Betsy" Lacy
On the Move

Elizabeth "Betsy" Lacy

TowneBank welcomes Elizabeth "Betsy" Lacy as vice president, commercial lender. She is based at TowneBank's Iron Bridge office in Chesterfield…

Suzanne Cardwell
On the Move

Suzanne Cardwell

CarMax is pleased to announce that Suzanne Cardwell has joined the company as Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News