The MEDARVA Low Vision Center is pleased to announce Jamie Pucci, O.D. as its new Director. In her position, Dr. Pucci will lead the Center's efforts, as well as treat and provide low vision rehabilitative services and comprehensive neuro-optometric evaluations to patients. To learn more, visit www.Medarva-Imaging.com.
