Janie is one of the new owners of Center for Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine. Janie and her husband, Vinny, bought the company in October 2022. Janie is a Board Certified Orthopedic Specialist Physical Therapist and certified in Dry Needling with continuing education completed in running and sports injuries, pregnancy and postpartum athletes, gait and balance, and treating headaches. Janie is from Richmond and graduated from St. Catherine's School. She received her B.S in Kinesiology from University of Virginia and her Doctor of Physical Therapy from Lynchburg College. Janie has been working at Center for Physical Therapy since 2016. Center for Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine is an outpatient orthopedic physical therapy clinic that specializes in evaluating and treating all musculoskeletal injuries and conditions. This includes sports injuries, post-operative rehab, post-concussion and dizziness therapy, spine dysfunctions, headaches, sprains/strains, balance and pregnancy/postpartum dysfunctions. Center for Physical Therapy provides tailored care towards each patient, making their treatment specific to their goals. Center for Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine 3920 Springfield Road Glen, Allen Va 23060 804-747-7472 CenterforPT.net