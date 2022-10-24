Prologue Systems, a Richmond based 3D scanning and reality capture provider, is pleased to introduce Field Technician, Jay Johnstone. Jay's experience as a biomedical equipment technician serves him well in using advanced LiDaR technology to capture on-site digital mapping data applied to existing conditions documentation. He is a graduate of Caldwell Community College.
Jay Johnstone
