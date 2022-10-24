 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jay Johnstone

  • 0
Jay Johnstone

Prologue Systems, a Richmond based 3D scanning and reality capture provider, is pleased to introduce Field Technician, Jay Johnstone. Jay's experience as a biomedical equipment technician serves him well in using advanced LiDaR technology to capture on-site digital mapping data applied to existing conditions documentation. He is a graduate of Caldwell Community College.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Shari Barkin, MD, MSHS

Shari Barkin, MD, MSHS

Dr. Shari Barkin is physician-in-chief at Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU and chair of the Department of Pediatrics at VCU School of Me…

Carolyn Entzminger, AIA, LEED AP

Carolyn Entzminger, AIA, LEED AP

joins Kahler Slater's Healthcare Team as Project Leader and Planner. Her background includes master planning, facility evaluation, programming…

Gisela Chelimsky, MD

Gisela Chelimsky, MD

Dr. Chelimsky has joined Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU to lead pediatric gastroenterology clinical care and research. A leading exper…

Watch Now: Related Video

Knowing tax deduction information is important any time of the year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News