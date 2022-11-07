TowneBank welcomes Jay Oakey as executive vice president and deputy chief legal officer. He is based at the TowneBank Gateway office in downtown Richmond. Oakey has 12 years of banking experience and more than 26 years of legal experience. He is a graduate of Brown University and Washington and Lee University School of Law.
Jay Oakey
