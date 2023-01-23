 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jean Fee

Jean Fee has joined the Weinstein JCC as Director of Finance. Her career in accounting and finance roles began as a Staff Accountant and progressed to the Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of EPIC Pharmacies, Inc., a role she held for the past five years. Jean has over 20 years of experience in financial management and planning, personnel relations, and resourceful problem solving. At the Weinstein JCC, she will oversee all financial aspects, accounting functions, human resources, and technology.

