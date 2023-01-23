Jean Fee has joined the Weinstein JCC as Director of Finance. Her career in accounting and finance roles began as a Staff Accountant and progressed to the Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of EPIC Pharmacies, Inc., a role she held for the past five years. Jean has over 20 years of experience in financial management and planning, personnel relations, and resourceful problem solving. At the Weinstein JCC, she will oversee all financial aspects, accounting functions, human resources, and technology.
Jean Fee
Related to this story
Most Popular
President & CEO, Virginia Economic Development Partnership Pediatrician & Assistant Professor, Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU …
Lisa C. Harmon, CIC, CPIA has joined the Independent Insurance Agency of Virginia, Inc. as the Chief Operating Officer and head of their insur…
The McShin Foundation would like to congratulate our CEO Honesty Liller on 15 years of service. Not only is Honesty a McShin alum, but has rem…
Delta Dental of Virginia welcomes Elizabeth A. McClanahan, Chief Executive Officer of The Virginia Tech Foundation, to its Board of Directors.…