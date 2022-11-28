Jeff W. Rohr, CFP®, APMA® , BFA a Private Wealth Advisor with OakHeart Financial Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC in Midlothian recently obtained the Behavioral Financial Advisor professional designation from Kaplan University and think2perform®. Rohr successfully completed the rigorous requirements, including training and an examination, teaching ways to mentor clients in their financial decisions and increase the value provided in a holistic advice relationship. The program emphasizes how financial decisions are influenced by psychology and neuroscience. As a private wealth advisory practice OakHeart Financial Group provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations, and provided in one-on-one relationships with their clients. For more information, please contact Jeff Rohr at 804.419.2521. At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With a network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors and outstanding asset management, advisory and insurance capabilities, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of consumer financial needs. For more information, www.oakheartfinancialgroup.com