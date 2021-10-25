 Skip to main content
Jeff Wilson, APR
Jeff Wilson, APR

Jeff Wilson, APR

Padilla has named Jeff Wilson to the newly created role of vice president, Workplace Culture, building on his track record of contributions in diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I), marketing, and client service. He leads the company's DE&I initiatives, and advises clients on DE&I programs as part of Padilla's Corporate Advisory Group.

