Padilla has named Jeff Wilson to the newly created role of vice president, Workplace Culture, building on his track record of contributions in diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I), marketing, and client service. He leads the company's DE&I initiatives, and advises clients on DE&I programs as part of Padilla's Corporate Advisory Group.
Jeff Wilson, APR
