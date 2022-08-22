Jennifer F. Flinchum

has been appointed to the MCV Foundation Board of Trustees. She is a partner at Keiter, specializing in tax compliance and strategic consulting for privately held companies and their owners. Her specialties extend to tax accruals, mergers and acquisitions, multi-state tax issues, audit controversy and executive compensation. Jennifer was one of 42 honorees among the 2022 Virginia Business Women in Leadership Awards, which celebrated her advocacy of finding flexible work-life solutions for her employees. "I'm looking forward to learning more about the MCV Campus and the many ways it serves the community," she said. "As well as how the community can better support the campus and VCU Health."