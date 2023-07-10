has been welcomed as a new Associate at Thompson & Litton, Inc. She joined T&L in 2001 and to date has 23 years of experience in civil engineering. Jennifer recently represented the company at the highly respected Virginia Department of Transportation's Transportation Project Management Institute Program where she was a member of the winning project team. Jennifer is a 2000 graduate of Virginia Tech receiving a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering. Jennifer has played a key role in in the design of various transportation projects for T&L. T&L is a full-service engineering, architectural and land surveying firm that provides comprehensive services in the areas of Architecture, Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, Plumbing and Structural Engineering, Construction Contract Administration, Project Management, and Land Surveying for both public and private sector clientele. Established in 1956, T&L currently operates offices in Radford, Tazewell, Chilhowie, Virginia; Mosheim, Bristol, Johnson City, Tennessee; and Princeton, West Virginia with a home office located in Wise, Virginia. Every project T&L works on is handled with integrity, insight, and innovation through a team of over 150 professionals and support personnel.