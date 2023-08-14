St. Joseph's Villa is pleased to announce the appointment of Jenny Friar to Chief Executive Officer. Jenny Friar began serving St. Joseph's Villa in 2007 as a consultant with CCS, an international fundraising consultancy, and joined the staff in 2009 as the Campaign Director for the Villa's first-ever capital campaign. She held successive fundraising leadership roles, serving most recently as the Chief Advancement Officer, and led staff and volunteer teams that have raised more than $50 million to support programs, capital projects, and the Villa's endowment. Friar was named Top 40 Under 40 by Style Weekly in 2016, and is a graduate of Emerging Nonprofit Leaders, Leadership Metro Richmond, and Lead Virginia. She recently completed the Strategic Perspectives in Nonprofit Management program at the Harvard Business School. She currently teaches major gift fundraising at Virginia Commonwealth University and University of Richmond, and serves on the President's Advisory Council for the American University of Paris, the Board of Trustees of the Yew Mountain Center, and the Henrico County stakeholder group for the Marcus Alert Project. She resides with her family in Oregon Hill. For more on St. Joseph's Villa, visit NeverStopBelieving.org.