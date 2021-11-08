Jess Gardner, AIA has joined the Healthcare Team at Kahler Slater, an award-winning architecture, interior design, environmental branding and strategic advisory firm. As a Project Architect, she will share her breadth of experience designing and detailing a wide variety of projects to add great value to Kahler Slater's collaborative design process.
