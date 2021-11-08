 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jess Gardner, AIA
0 Comments

Jess Gardner, AIA

  • 0
Jess Gardner, AIA

Jess Gardner, AIA has joined the Healthcare Team at Kahler Slater, an award-winning architecture, interior design, environmental branding and strategic advisory firm. As a Project Architect, she will share her breadth of experience designing and detailing a wide variety of projects to add great value to Kahler Slater's collaborative design process.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Peloton Shares Plunge on Reduced Forecast

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News