We would like to celebrate our Chief Operating Officer, Jesse Wysocki, on 5 years of service here at McShin. Jesse continues to be a living example of dedication to work, family, and most importantly, recovery! We are so thankful for all you do for our mission!
Jesse Wysocki, COO, McShin Foundation
