Worth Higgins & Associates announces promotions across its senior management and production management teams.
Jessica Adams has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer.
Past president Benny Bowman will remain with the company in a transitional role as a Director. Additionally, Butch Kelly has been named Director of Production and Mandy Moore has been promoted to Account Services and Process Manager.
The employee-owned firm is Virginia's largest sheet-fed commercial printer. Since 1970, the company has served the printing and communication needs of businesses and organizations throughout the mid-Atlantic.