Jessica Barnes is the Director of Business Development for ProspectBlue, a specialized recruiting and consulting firm with deep experience in the medical, legal, financial and corporate fields. Jessica works strategically with companies to guide them in building and retaining the best talent. Before joining ProspectBlue, Jessica served as Director of Business Development for Cherry Bekaert. Prior to her work there, she was the Lead Business Partner for Vaco.
Jessica Barnes
