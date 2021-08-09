 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Joe Battiston, PE
0 Comments

Joe Battiston, PE

  • 0
Joe Battiston, PE

Joe Battiston, PE has joined Progressive Design as a Mechanical Engineer. Battiston was previously with Honeywell.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Don't say these things during a job interview

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thom Wright, Ph.D.
On the Move

Thom Wright, Ph.D.

Covenant Woods is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has appointed Thom Wright as President and Chief Executive Officer. Thom joi…

Monty Nelson
On the Move

Monty Nelson

Bay Capital Mortgage Corporation continues its growth initiative by announcing the addition of Monty Nelson to the Bay Capital Mortgage family…

Ross C. Allen
On the Move

Ross C. Allen

Hairfield Morton, PLC Is pleased to announce that Ross C. Allen, Top Attorney Rising Star for Richmond and Virginia, has joined the firm as an…

Bruce McCook, AAMS®
On the Move

Bruce McCook, AAMS®

Virginia Asset Group, Inc., a regional investment firm headquartered in Virginia Beach, is pleased to announce Bruce McCook, AAMS® has joined …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News