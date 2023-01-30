Joel W. Morgan

Joel Morgan joins Butler Snow's Tort, Transportation and Specialized Litigation group with first chair trial experience and an extensive background in personal injury defense, flood insurance litigation and more. He has been recognized as a Rising Star by Virginia Super Lawyers multiple times and earned the award for Significant Service from the Virginia State Bar Young Lawyers Conference in 2012. Morgan earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Richmond School of Law, where graduated with cum laude honors. He served as the articles editor of the Law Review and as president of the Trial Advocacy Board.