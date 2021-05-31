MeyerGoergen PC is pleased to announce that John D. Gilbody has joined MGLaw. John received his undergraduate degree at Penn State before obtaining his law degree at George Mason University. Spending the last 10 years in the public sector, John was an Assistant Attorney General for 5 years before most recently being a Senior Assistant County Attorney for Henrico. He brings 20 years of litigation experience to MGLaw and will focus his practice on commercial and land use disputes.