Covenant Woods, Mechanicsville, announced on January 28, 2021 that John Dwyer, the Community's President and CEO, will retire effective July 31, 2021.

With a BS in business administration from Bridgewater College and an MBA from JMU, Dwyer has served in his current role since December 2013. Prior to that he served as Executive Director of Sunnyside Presbyterian Retirement Community in Harrisonburg and Culpeper Baptist Retirement Community in Culpeper. Dwyer's 34-year career in serving senior adults also includes Administrator of Western North Carolina Baptist Home, Asheville, NC and Administrator of Sommerset Retirement Community in Sterling, VA.

Chairman of the board, Mike Carter, said of Dwyer, "(D)uring John's tenure, resident satisfaction has risen significantly, and Covenant Woods' financial position has been enhanced through careful and deliberate revenue diversification. Gross annual revenues have grown from $13 million in 2013 to $36 million in 2021. The Covenant Woods brand has expanded to include Advance Care Home Health, Advance Care Hospice and Woodhouse Catering." Said Carter, "John's leadership has been particularly noteworthy during the COVID-19 pandemic. He and his team crafted a thorough program of preventative measures that has kept positivity rates well below similar communities in the region."