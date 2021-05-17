 Skip to main content
John G. Danyluk
John G. Danyluk

John G. Danyluk

Gentry Locke welcomes John Danyluk to its Richmond office. Danyluk will work in the firm's criminal and government investigations practice, focusing on white collar crime and enforcement and advising corporations on internal investigations. Danyluk is the most recent addition to the rapidly expanding Richmond office.

