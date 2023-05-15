CFP®, APMA Financial Advisor with Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC Kasch, Levitch, McAleer & Associates Gerard has 5 years of experience at Kasch, Levitch, McAleer & Associates, a private wealth advisory practice with Ameriprise Financial in Glen Allen. The Kasch, Levitch, McAleer team was named to the list of "Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams" published by Forbes for 2023. The list recognizes financial advisors and their teams who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism, and success in the business.