John Krug is pleased to announce the opening of Oasis Senior Advisors - Richmond. Oasis provides a free, personal, and confidential service to help seniors find the right senior community. Mr. Krug's area includes the entire City of Richmond, Glen Allen, and Mechanicsville. Mr. Krug is a credentialed CSA -Certified Senior Advisor

