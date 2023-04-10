St. Joseph's Villa is pleased to welcome John Richardson-Lauve as Senior Director of Community Outreach and Trauma-Informed Care Specialist. John is a licensed clinical social worker with over 30 years of experience in the field of community mental health. He has worked with individuals struggling with chronic mental illness and substance use disorder, as well as youth in residential care, foster care, and outpatient mental health. He is an accomplished speaker and facilitator, having led numerous organizational trainings for audiences that include state departments of education, the National Resilience Institute, Marine Base Quantico, Cornell University, and the FBI. John and his wife have fostered over 50 children in their home. Learn more about St. Joseph's Villa at www.NeverStopBelieving.org.
John Richardson-Lauve, LCSW
Related to this story
Most Popular
Liz Moore & Associates has hired Kayleigh Crandell as their new Graphic Designer and Marketing Concierge in their Richmond market. With a …
Richmond Region Tourism is pleased to announce that Kevin has joined the team as the new National Sales Manager.
voted to both Best Lawyers in America and SuperLawyers, has recently joined the Johnson Injury Firm. "With over two decades of experience, Pen…
TowneBank announces the promotion of Michelle Mogel to vice president. Mogel is the financial literacy manager in Richmond and has been a memb…