St. Joseph's Villa is pleased to welcome John Richardson-Lauve as Senior Director of Community Outreach and Trauma-Informed Care Specialist. John is a licensed clinical social worker with over 30 years of experience in the field of community mental health. He has worked with individuals struggling with chronic mental illness and substance use disorder, as well as youth in residential care, foster care, and outpatient mental health. He is an accomplished speaker and facilitator, having led numerous organizational trainings for audiences that include state departments of education, the National Resilience Institute, Marine Base Quantico, Cornell University, and the FBI. John and his wife have fostered over 50 children in their home. Learn more about St. Joseph's Villa at www.NeverStopBelieving.org.