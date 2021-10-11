 Skip to main content
John Richardson
Virginia Green is pleased to announce the recent hiring of John Richardson into the position of IT Director. John received his MBA from VCU and has over 20 years' experience in all areas of IT management including logistics, security, and implementation. John most recently worked as a Senior Manager, Advisory Services, at Dixon Hughes Goodman LLP and will be based in our Midlothian branch.

