President and Co-Founder of McShin Foundation McShin Foundation The Virginia Summer Institute of Addiction Studies recently awarded the 2022 Visionary Leadership Award to John.He and McShin are widely recognized as Virginia's leader, regarding developing and implementing the substance use disorder peer service provider system, influencing positive public policy changes, the emerging sober home and recovery center industry and over all reducing stigma related to families, people in recovery and needing recovery from substance use disorders and related mental illness.
John Shinholser
Related to this story
Most Popular
Greg McChesney, CPA has been promoted to Director at HHJ Rachael DeBoard, CPA has been promoted to Manager at HHJ Andrew Early, CPA has been p…
David Wright, PE, has joined the international engineering firm Syska Hennessy Group as associate vice president and senior practice area lead…