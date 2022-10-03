John Shinholser

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
President and Co-Founder of McShin Foundation McShin Foundation The Virginia Summer Institute of Addiction Studies recently awarded the 2022 Visionary Leadership Award to John.He and McShin are widely recognized as Virginia's leader, regarding developing and implementing the substance use disorder peer service provider system, influencing positive public policy changes, the emerging sober home and recovery center industry and over all reducing stigma related to families, people in recovery and needing recovery from substance use disorders and related mental illness.

