Waco, Inc. is proud to announce the promotion of Jonathan R. Coon to Vice President of Waco, Inc. Jon joined the company in 2012 and formerly served as Senior Project Manager for Waco’s Commercial and Industrial General Construction Services Division. He is now serving as Vice President, General Construction services for Waco, Inc.
Waco, Inc. is a diversified specialty contractor, specializing in commercial and industrial mechanical services, insulation and asbestos removal. Waco's corporate offices are in Richmond, Virginia, and the company has been serving the Mid-Atlantic region since 1963.