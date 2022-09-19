The Law Firm of Reinhardt Harper Davis is pleased to announce that Jon Wood has joined the firm as a new Associate Attorney. He will be handling workers' compensation and personal injury cases for injured workers throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia. Reinhardt Harper Davis, PLC has offices in Richmond, Fredericksburg, Charlottesville, and Northern Virginia.
