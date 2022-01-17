 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jonathan Weiler
TowneBank welcomes Jonathan Weiler as vice president. He has 11 years of experience and is a senior real estate portfolio manager at the TowneBank location in Innsbrook. A University of Richmond graduate, Weiler received his master's degree from Virginia Commonwealth University. He is a member of the Urban Land Institute.

