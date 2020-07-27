Mitchell Wiggins - Our full service accounting firm delivers client centered services and guidance to nonprofit organizations and closely held businesses in a variety of industries.
Josh Morrison, CPA has been promoted to Senior Manager.
We offer additional Congratulations to Laura Ingles, CPA, Supervisor; Cody Johnson, CPA, Supervisor; Kelly Bumgarner, CPA, Senior Staff Accountant and Sarah Baldwin, CPA, Senior Staff Accountant on their recent promotions. We are pleased to announce the hiring of Natalie Rees, Staff Accountant in the Petersburg, Virginia office location.
