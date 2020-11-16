Commonwealth Public Relations is pleased to announce the promotion of Julia Brewster to Account Executive. In her position, Brewster manages client accounts and implements strategic communications campaigns. She is a former Account Coordinator with the firm and a graduate of Lynchburg College.
Julia Brewster
