Julia Brewster
Commonwealth Public Relations is pleased to announce the promotion of Julia Brewster to Account Executive. In her position, Brewster manages client accounts and implements strategic communications campaigns. She is a former Account Coordinator with the firm and a graduate of Lynchburg College.

