Kara Sigmon
Kara Sigmon

Kara Sigmon

MEDARVA Healthcare has hired Kara Sigmon as the Director of Radiology for the organization's new MEDARVA Imaging Center. In her position, Sigmon will lead the team that will offer timely diagnostic imaging services, including MRIs, CT Scans, and X-Rays, to patients across Central Virginia. Call (804) 294-7010 to learn more.

