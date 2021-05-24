Gentry Locke is pleased to welcome Karen Cohen to its Richmond Office. Cohen is a member of the firm's Real Estate, Land Use & Zoning and Solar & Renewable Energy practice groups, as well as the firm's outdoor advertising team. Cohen is the most recent addition to Gentry Locke's rapidly expanding Richmond office.
Karen L. Cohen
