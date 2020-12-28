executive vice president and director of research for the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, was elected to the board of the Virginia Early Childhood Foundation. He served on the Back to Work Virginia task force, a committee to re-envision and sustain a more equitable child care system for the Commonwealth.
Kartik B. Athreya, Ph.D.,
MEDARVA Healthcare has hired Cassidy Redenz as the Director of Business Development and Physician Network for its two Surgery Centers and new …
Tammy Mauldin - REALTOR
TowneBank welcomes Angie Collins as senior vice president, private banker. She is based at TowneBank's Chesterfield Financial Center. Collins …
FutureLaw welcomes Eileen Grlica to our team! Eileen brings over 25 years of Commercial Real Estate and Project Management experience to assis…
David Craig Landin has established the Landin Law Group, PLLC, whose primary office is located in Richmond, VA.