Katherine Sheffield
Katherine Sheffield has joined Reed Smith's Richmond office as an associate in the Global Commercial Disputes practice group. She is now active in multiple litigation matters. She previously represented corporations in securities litigation matters and advised clients on compliance issues related to complex consent decrees with state and federal agencies. Her previous pro bono work included special education and guardianship matters.

