Elk Hill welcomes Kathleen Lefcourt as Chief Development Officer. Kathleen has a wealth of experience in nonprofit philanthropy, marketing, and leadership and has spent most of her fundraising career in education, workforce development, and children's health. Elk Hill provides youth mental health services across Central Virginia.
Kathleen Lefcourt
