 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kathleen Lefcourt
0 Comments

Kathleen Lefcourt

  • 0
Kathleen Lefcourt

Elk Hill welcomes Kathleen Lefcourt as Chief Development Officer. Kathleen has a wealth of experience in nonprofit philanthropy, marketing, and leadership and has spent most of her fundraising career in education, workforce development, and children's health. Elk Hill provides youth mental health services across Central Virginia.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 21: What child tax credits mean for your family

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wendy Wyne
On the Move

Wendy Wyne

NDP, a full-service advertising and marketing agency with offices in Richmond and Roanoke, is growing its team in Richmond. "Our internal oper…

Amy Boze
On the Move

Amy Boze

NDP, a full-service advertising and marketing agency with offices in Richmond and Roanoke, is growing its team in Richmond. "Our internal oper…

Logan Brunette
On the Move

Logan Brunette

Logan Brunette joins Perkins Law, PLLC as a summer associate. She is currently a student at University of Richmond School of Law.

Dee Ann Remo
On the Move

Dee Ann Remo

Chesapeake Financial Shares, holding company for Chesapeake Bank and Chesapeake Wealth Management, has announced the election of Dee Ann Remo …

Shann Evans
On the Move

Shann Evans

NDP, a full-service advertising and marketing agency with offices in Richmond and Roanoke, is growing its team in Richmond. "Our internal oper…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News