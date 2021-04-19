Pillar & Peacock, an interior design and architecture firm, is pleased to announce that Kathryn Kieffer has joined the firm. Kathryn will serve as the Operations Manager and oversee multiple studios while residing in the Richmond, Virginia location. Kathryn brings operational excellence to Pillar & Peacock with over 19 years of quality management and operations enhancement experience. Prior to Pillar & Peacock, she was the Business Development Manager at Skyline Tent Company where she led teams for large scale social and institutional temporary structure construction. Kathryn graduated from the University of Virginia with a B.A. in Government. For more information, please visit www.pillarandpeacock.com