Katie Davies, M.S., CCC-SLP has purchased Speech Connections, Inc. from JoAnn Cullop, M.Ed., CCC-SLP. Davies will become CEO while maintaining her role and certification as a Speech-Language Pathologist. The Henrico-based business will continue to function as a private practice for pediatric speech therapy accepting both insurance and private pay. Speech Connections, Inc. offers pediatric speech therapy services at their clinic location, schools, daycares, and virtually through teletherapy. Their staff consists of ASHA-certified, licensed speech-language pathologists offering individualized and family-centered speech therapy services. For more information please visit SpeechConnections.net.