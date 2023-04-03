Liz Moore & Associates has hired Kayleigh Crandell as their new Graphic Designer and Marketing Concierge in their Richmond market. With a degree from Virginia Commonwealth University in Creative Advertising, Kayleigh has gained extensive experience working with small businesses and non-profit organizations to strategically enhance brand identity and effectively communicate with local and national audiences. She is a community-driven individual and currently serves as the Events Chair of Podium RVA's Young Professional Board. Kayleigh is excited to work with clients who value the significance of finding a home, a sense of belonging, and building communities. Kayleigh's prior experience in Real Estate Marketing at Virginia Housing (formerly VHDA) and Napier ERA provides her with a strong understanding of the market, while her creative skills allow her to effectively showcase Liz Moore agents throughout the Richmond region and beyond. Her expertise in copywriting, social media management, and graphic design make her a perfect fit to work with Liz Moore agents to develop and promote their listings as well as their personal brands. Liz Moore & Associates is excited about this new direction for Richmond marketing, bringing Kayleigh's fresh perspective and passion onboard to our already successful team.