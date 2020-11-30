MEDARVA Healthcare has hired Kelly Fitzgerald as the Radiology Technologist for the organization's new MEDARVA Imaging Center. In her position, Fitzgerald will use diagnostic imaging equipment to help physicians identify illnesses and injuries for patients across Central Virginia. Learn more at www.medarva-imaging.com.
Kelly Fitzgerald
