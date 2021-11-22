 Skip to main content
Kevin Hill
Kevin Hill

Kevin Hill

Kevin Hill has joined Chesapeake Bank as Assistant Vice President & Branch Manager of the Westhampton Branch at 5501 Patterson Ave. Active in many types of community outreach, he serves on the Loan Committee with the Ways to Work program of HumanKind. He holds a B.A. from Virginia State University and has 15 years of experience in the financial industry.

