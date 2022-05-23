Kevin Kazenmayer

joins PunchOut2Go as Head of Channel Development. PunchOut2Go, an enterprise resource planning, eProcurement spend management, and global B2B integration company, welcomes Kazenmayer who brings over 20 years of experience developing integrated B2B eCommerce solutions for distribution and retail companies in the Office Products, Industrial Supplies/MRO and Home Improvement spaces. He participated in the design of one of the first punchout connections and has partnered with customers to implement and deploy streamlined eProcurement solutions across their supply chains. At PunchOut2Go, he will drive penetration and adoption of digital solutions across the eCommerce and eProcurement suite. www.punchout2go.com