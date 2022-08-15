 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kevin Laing

Kevin Laing

TowneBank announces the promotion of Kevin Laing to executive vice president. Laing is a commercial real estate lender at the TowneBank location in Glen Allen. He has been a member of the Towne family since 2013. Laing received his undergraduate degree at the University of Virginia and his MBA from Wake Forest University.

