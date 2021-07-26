 Skip to main content
Kiran Mehra
Starling International announces the promotion of Kiran Mehra to Registrar & Director of Services. Mehra started her career with Starling in 1995 as a preschool teacher. She was promoted to administrator in 2015. Mehra has a wealth of experience in early education and care and has spent most of her leadership career in government relations.

Starling is the 2021 Top Workplace 1st Place winner and provides early care and education for children birth through middle school in two buildings on the West End. Starling also provides virtual school for Pre-K - Middle School and is a site for Virginia's Pre-School Initiative for 3-4 year olds.

