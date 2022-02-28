 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
YMCA of Greater Richmond is pleased to announce new leadership to its Association Board of Directors. Krissy Gathright will serve as Chair and Chris Shockley will serve as Treasurer/Chair-elect. New members of the Board of Directors are: Alex Cecil, Managing Director and Chief Compliance Officer at Markel Corporation; Diana Cantor, Partner, Alternative Investment Management, LLC.; Lane Hopkins, Managing Director and Chief Talent Officer at Harris Williams; Donna Johnson, Associate VP and Associate Chief Nursing Officer at Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU; Peter Mahoney, Executive Vice President and Deputy General Counsel at Truist Financial Corporation; and, Pam Royal, President of Royal Dermatology. They will serve a 3-year term on the 41-member board, which sets strategic direction and policy to guide the YMCA of Greater Richmond in providing the resources and support to strengthen the Greater Richmond community.

