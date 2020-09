Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Mercer has appointed Kristin Henshaw to Virginia Office Business Leader, Health & Benefits. Her responsibilities include building brand and market awareness, driving revenue growth, and providing strategic direction in Mercer's Health & Benefit brokerage and consulting services across Virginia. Ms. Henshaw will report to Cory Lynn, Partner and H&B Southeast Market Leader.