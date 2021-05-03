The Virginia Promise Partnership is pleased to announce that Krysta Jones will be the coalition's first Director, as the group works to achieve its goal of access to affordable, quality child care for all Virginia families by 2030. Jones brings extensive experience and expertise in grassroots organizing, political advocacy, and community engagement. As Director, she will work with stakeholders in the development of the Partnership's strategic plan, represent the coalition in media and government relations, and oversee the Partnership's grassroots advocacy efforts. For more information, please visit www.vapromisepartnership.com.
Krysta Jones
