Chesapeake Bank adds new Commercial Loan Officer, Kyle Hendricks, to their Richmond area footprint. Kyle was raised in Ashland, VA and is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a degree in Finance. Hendricks also completed his Virginia Bankers Association School of Bank Management at the University of Virginia in 2005. In 1996, Kyle began his banking career in Loan Administration. Over the years he has gained experiences in commercial lending, and his niche is in real estate and real estate investment. Hendricks is also very involved with the Kiwanis Club of Ashland, VA. "Kyle is an amazing addition to the Chesapeake Bank team and we look forward to his local connections helping our current and future customers in the greater Richmond area," stated Tommy L. Adams, VP, Regional Commercial Loan Officer of Chesapeake Bank.