The Virginia War Memorial is proud to announce the election of Lacyn Barton, Manager of Funeral Revenue & Merchandising to the Board of Directors. Barton has been president of the Woody and Nelsen firms since 2019 and is Woody Funeral Home's first female president since the firm's establishment in 1905. She has worked in the funeral profession for 18 years, serving as a director in seven different states. After a near fatal horse-riding accident, Barton, a world champion mounted shooter, was inspired to pursue a career in funeral service to help people who found themselves in that same dire situation. She earned a degree in mortuary science from Arapahoe Community College, a bachelor's degree in agricultural business administration from Fort Lewis College and an MBA in healthcare management from Regis University, all in Colorado. A citizen of the Chickasaw Nation, Barton received tremendous support from her Native American nation to complete her education, and she has been grateful to provide funeral services for many different Native American groups across the country. Barton is also an accomplished artist whose memorial portraits are displayed across the United States, most notably at the distinguished Joseph Gawler's Sons Funeral Home in Washington, D.C., which has participated in state funerals for decades.